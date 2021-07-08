Harris announces $25M DNC voting rights campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million dollar investment to boost Democratic turnout and counter new laws that Democrats say restrict voting. (July 8)
The vice president said the 'I Will Vote' campaign is aimed at all eligible voters, regardless of their party affiliation.