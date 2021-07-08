Man charged in shooting of 2 federal agents, Chicago police officer
A man has been charged in the shooting of two undercover federal agents and a Chicago police officer in an unmarked vehicle early Wednesday.
Police late Wednesday were questioning a person of interest related to the shooting, but the investigation was far from over..
Police are questioning a person of interest after the shooting in the Morgan Park neighborhood. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports.