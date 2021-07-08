Marilyn Manson Turns Himself in to L.A. Police on New Hampshire Assault Charges

Marilyn Manson turned himself in to police Thursday and was subsequently let go without bail for charges of assault originating from a 2019 concert in New Hampshire, according to People.



Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, surrendered to the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and Manson’s attorney Howard King two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges.



The singer was released on “personal recognizance bail.” Gilford Police Chief Anthony Burpee released a statement saying that the department is “pleased with Mr. Warner’s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019.”



Burpee revealed in June that his department had settled with the LAPD and King to have the rocker Manson turn himself in prior to his arraignment at a New Hampshire District Court in August.



The two counts of misdemeanor simple assault involve an alleged incident that occurred in 2019 with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on his Hell Never Dies tour with Rob Zombie and are not associated with his various sexual abuse allegations.



Three concert-goers told People they witnessed Manson spitting and expelling nasal mucous at a camerawoman.



“He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated,” one witness said. “I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.”



The misdemeanor charge can carry a jail sentence of up to one year and a $2,000 fine, according to the police department.



In a statement to People, King said the claim was pursued after the videographer asked for $35,000 for the damage to the camera equipment.



“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King said in a statement to People. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply.”



“This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout,” King continued.



Burpee contends that the videographer never demanded that Manson pay them money.



“The victim reported the alleged crime to us the day after she had been assaulted, which is contrary to a statement Mr. Warner’s L.A.-based attorney made regarding the fact the victim had been looking for a $30k payout and when turned down proceeded with filing a police report,” Burpee said in a statement. “That is emphatically false.”