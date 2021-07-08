‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

Two weeks after it’s Paramount+ debut, “Evil” has been renewed for a third season on the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service. Additionally, “Evil” creators Robert and Michelle King have signed a five-year overall deal with CBS Studios.



“Evil,” which stars Mike Colter and Katja Herbers, finally returned for its second season after nearly two years. The first season aired on CBS before it was moved over to Paramount+.



“Robert and Michelle represent an elite class of producers who consistently deliver intelligent, provocative and acclaimed series across all platforms,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO of CBS. “Their stories are brilliant, the characters are memorable and the productions always have a sharp, premium visual style. The King’s contributions to CBS are significant and this ongoing partnership is a major source of pride for our company.”



“Michelle and Robert have been integral to our success as a studio for more than a decade. We are continually bowled over by their ability to invent new forms of storytelling and their uncanny knack of being prescient and relatable while holding a mirror up to culture,” said David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. “Their series have all been landmark, genre-busting shows, widely recognized among television’s best. They are simply extraordinary, and we are so proud and honored to be continuing our partnership.”



“We’ve been part of the CBS family for over a decade and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue the relationship,” said Robert and Michelle King. “George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf and his team have been the most supportive, thoughtful partners imaginable. We look forward to many more shows for many more years.”