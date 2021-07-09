Mariners Shut Out Yankees
Published
New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.Full Article
Published
New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.Full Article
The New York Yankees edged the Seattle Mariners, 5-4. Aaron Judge swatted his 20th home run of the season in the win. Yankees are..
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton blasted a three-run homer in the first inning as the Bronx Bombers coasted to a 12-1..