Spectator takes swing of McIlroy's club at Scottish Open
A spectator has been escorted from the course at the Scottish Open after taking a club from Rory McIlroy's bag and taking a few swings with itFull Article
Rory McIlroy had an unusual disruption at the Scottish Open on Friday, when a fan took a club from his bag at the 10th tee and took..
