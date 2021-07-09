New York City subway stations flooded in waist-high water ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa
Heavy thunderstorms on Thursday submerged subway stations in New York City and halted traffic on busy roadways ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.
Watch VideoFast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa lashed the New Jersey coast with high winds and soaked New York City as it churned up..
John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.