A magnitude 5.9 earthquake sent boulders onto a California highway, hitting some cars

No injuries were reported after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in California caused massive boulders to fly onto a road, hitting some cars.
QUAKE AFTERMATH: In the video you can see cars weaving through lanes to avoid the large rocks in the road.