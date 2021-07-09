The Death Toll In The Florida Condo Collapse Rises To 78
Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the updated death toll "heartbreaking" and "staggering."Full Article
Officials said Friday that the death toll has once again risen more than two weeks after a condominium suddenly collapsed in..
First responders at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, have officially transitioned from a "search and rescue"..