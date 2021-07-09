Phoenix weather: Excessive heat warning extended, small chance of rain Saturday
Published
The Valley will remain in an excessive heat warning till Sunday. More monsoon weather is expected in the area on Saturday and early next week.
Published
The Valley will remain in an excessive heat warning till Sunday. More monsoon weather is expected in the area on Saturday and early next week.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue to track across central and southern Arizona through this evening.
Highs of 106 degrees are in the forecast for the end of the workweek.