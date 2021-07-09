Missing In Surfside Condo Collapse, ‘Binx The Cat’ Found Alive, Returned To Family
Published
Officials announced Friday that a cat who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers was found safe and has been returned to its family.Full Article
Published
Officials announced Friday that a cat who lived on the ninth floor of the Champlain Towers was found safe and has been returned to its family.Full Article
Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe..
A Surfside family is in shock over the collapse of the building. The husband and family of Judy Spiegel are hopeful they will see..