Hallmark to End ‘Good Witch’ With Season 7

Hallmark will bring an end to “Good Witch” after seven seasons (and eight movies) this month.



The series finale will air on Sunday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. “The Good Witch” has been running in some form since 2008.



“’Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development. “We thank our leads whose chemistry and talent made ‘Good Witch’ such a beloved and uniquely special viewing experience: Catherine Bell, who has brought the inimitable Cassie Nightingale to life for 13 years, and James Denton, who as Dr. Sam Radford has added so much charm and humor to the series. We also extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”



“Good Witch” first premiered in 2008 as a movie, aptly titled “The Good Witch,” and led to seven sequels. In 2015, Hallmark turned it into an episodic series that ran for seven seasons.



“Good Witch” is a Whizbang Films Production in association with ITV Studios America. Darin Goldberg, Orly Adelson, Jonathan Eskenas, Craig Pryce and Frank Siracusa are executive producers. Catherine Bell is co-executive producer. Janina Barrett serves as supervising producer. Colin Brunton is producer. Julie Lawrence and Angie Cassiram are associate producers. “Good Witch” is distributed internationally by ITV Studios.