Dean Cain Slammed After His Criticism of Marvel’s ‘Woke’ Captain America

Dean Cain has publicly condemned Marvel's newest version of Captain America, and Twitter is pushing back on his criticisms.



“I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights,” he added.



Marvel Comics’ new series, “The United States of Captain America,” features a version of Steve Rogers that is less patriotic, more world-weary superhero who states that the American Dream is really “two dreams. And one lie.”



Cain admitted that his ire was not directed at the character, so much as Marvel’s new “woke” interpretation of him.



“You know, I love Captain America; I love the concept of Captain America,” Cain said in the Fox News appearance. “But I am so tired of all of this wokeness and anti-Americanism. You know, we just celebrated our 245th birthday. In my opinion, America is the greatest country in history. It’s not perfect; we are constantly striving for a more perfect union, as we all know, but I believe she’s the most fair, equitable country ever, with more opportunity than anyone’s ever seen. And that’s why people are clamoring to get here from all over the globe.



“I agree with Senator Tom Cotton, who was on a couple of days ago, who said that perhaps Captain needs to be demoted to Lieutenant,” Cain explained. “I think it makes good sense. We’re here because America has its founding principles, which I firmly believe in. I believe in individual freedom; I believe in equality of opportunity, not outcome. Competition: the ability to compete fairly. Hard word, which brings you success and brings you material wealth which in turn gives you self-reliance. That’s what everybody wants on the face of this planet; that’s what everybody strives for, that’s why they’re trying to come here.



“And I find this wokeness, it’s pervasive; it goes through everything; it goes through our school system,” Cain continued. “The cool thing to do today is bash America. The comic books do it; the schools indoctrinate our kids, they do that; our movies, our television shows are full of it. Celebrities, actors, athletes, media: they love to bash America.



“I don’t get it. I wonder to myself often: Do these people ever travel outside of America?” he asked. “Do they go to other countries where they have to deal with governments who aren’t anywhere near as fair as the United States? I don’t think they do; I do it all the time, and I kiss the soil when I get back here.”



Cain further asserted that, “Today, the cool, the fashionable thing to do is to bash America, to hate America, and I am on the exact opposite side of the fence. I love this country. I’m a full, complete optimist as well; I believe the pendulum will swing back to openly appreciating American values, the Constitution, the Bill of Rights. As soon as people start studying them in school again, I think we’ll get people understanding and appreciating them.”



Labeling himself as a “sort of a counter-culture guy,” Cain proclaimed that his support and belief in America “makes me a revolutionary in some terms, which I’m fine with.”



He later posted a Tweet writing, "It's true — I didn't read the comic — but I stand by everything I said."







Twitter responded to Cain's remarks with unabashed scorn and ridicule.







