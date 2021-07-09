Greta Gerwig Will Also Direct ‘Barbie’ Movie With Margot Robbie

Greta Gerwig will direct the “Barbie” movie starring Margot Robbie, in addition to writing the screenplay along with her partner Noah Baumbach, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.



Though Gerwig became attached to “Barbie” in 2019, Robbie revealed in a new interview with British Vogue that Gerwig would also be stepping into the director’s chair on the film.



In discussing the film with British Vogue, Robbie said that playing Barbie comes with “a lot of baggage” and a lot of “nostalgic connections,” but it’s not quite the movie you’re expecting.



“People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ’Oh, well, maybe I don’t,’” Robbie said.



This will be Gerwig’s third feature film following her debut, “Lady Bird,” and her adaptation of “Little Women,” both of which scored Best Picture nominations at the Oscars. Gerwig is currently at work filming Baumbach’s next film, “White Noise,” in which Gerwig stars.



“Barbie” is set up at Warner Bros. and Mattel Films, and the film is expected to begin filming in early 2022 in London, with a release date set for 2023.



Robbie is also producing “Barbie” with Tom Ackerley for LuckyChap Entertainment alongside Mattel executive producer Robbie Brenner, who heads the toy company’s film division. Executive producers on “Barbie” are Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment and Ynon Kreiz for Mattel.



In 2014, it was announced that Mattel would be partnering with Sony for a movie based on the popular doll, and at one point, Amy Schumer was attached to star. Schumer later dropped out due to scheduling conflicts, and Anne Hathaway was set to step in.



Gerwig is one of many writers who have at one point been attached to crack the film based on the iconic doll, with Diablo Cody, Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Bert V. Royal and Hilary Winston all sharing writing credit. When Schumer was first cast in the role, the original synopsis for the film followed a Barbie doll who goes to the real world after finding that she does not fit in the doll world because of her unique nature.