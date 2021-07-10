Mets Crush Pirates On Lindor Grand Slam, 10-Run Sixth
Published
A night after being postponed because of weather for the second time in a week, New York won for the fifth time in seven games.Full Article
Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam for the New York Mets as they pummeled the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 13-3.
Lindor's is a grand slam, Polar Bear a three-run shot but Taijuan Walker does not get the win after being lifted for a pinch hitter..