Michigan carnival ride disaster: Video shows bystanders rush to stop 'Magic Carpet' from falling over
Published
A Michigan festival almost turned disastrous when a carnival park ride started swaying and threatened to tip over.Full Article
Published
A Michigan festival almost turned disastrous when a carnival park ride started swaying and threatened to tip over.Full Article
Some Michigan fairgoers jumped into action as a packed carnival ride was seconds from tipping over -- and it's pretty clear these..
Fairgoers at the National Cherry Festival in Michigan managed to stabilize the Magic Carpet ride on July 8, 2021 when it began to..