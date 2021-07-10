Charlottesville removes Robert E. Lee statue
Published
Nearly four years after a deadly white supremacist rally rocked Charlottesville, Virginia, one of the Confederate statues that helped spark the conflict has been taken down. (July 10)
Published
Nearly four years after a deadly white supremacist rally rocked Charlottesville, Virginia, one of the Confederate statues that helped spark the conflict has been taken down. (July 10)
A Confederate monument of Gen. Robert E. Lee that in part sparked a violent 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville,..
Saturday’s removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee and another of Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson will come nearly four..