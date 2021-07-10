Death Toll In Condo Collapse Rises To 86 As Recovery Work Speeds Up
Published
Seventeen days into responding to a condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., officials cite progress in identifying victims and those still unaccounted for.Full Article
Published
Seventeen days into responding to a condominium collapse in Surfside, Fla., officials cite progress in identifying victims and those still unaccounted for.Full Article
CBS4's Bobeth Yates shares the latest developments. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3wvQLL5
The death toll has risen to 90, with 71 identified and 31 unaccounted for.