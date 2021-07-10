Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Reaches 86
Published
Search for survivors officially ended Wednesday, as operation shifted from rescue to recovery effortFull Article
Published
Search for survivors officially ended Wednesday, as operation shifted from rescue to recovery effortFull Article
The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in Florida has risen to 79, after 14 bodies were recovered from the..
Officials said Friday that the death toll has once again risen more than two weeks after a condominium suddenly collapsed in..