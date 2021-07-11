Richard Branson, Virgin Galactic make historic spaceflight
Billionaire Richard Branson took off from a base in New Mexico aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space and returned safely.
Watch video from Virgin Galactic showing Richard Branson’s space plane’s engine ignite sending the billionaire into out space.
Take-off was delayed by about 90 minutes on Sunday due to the weather