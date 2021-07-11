Italy Edges England in Penalty Shootout to Capture Euro 2020 Championship

England’s hopes of capturing its first major soccer championship since the 1966 World Cup were crushed on Sunday as Italy defeated them in the UEFA Euro 2020 finals, which went to a penalty shootout for only the second time in the history of the tournament.



The match opened with the sold-out Wembley Stadium roaring as English midfielder Luke Shaw scored just two minutes into the match, the earliest goal ever scored in the finals of the Euros. But in the second half, Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci scored for Italy off of a corner kick to level the score at 1-1.



The score would stay there through extra time, leading to a penalty shootout which ended 3-2 in favor of Italy. Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma secured the victory for Italy by deflecting the final penalty shot from England’s substitute midfielder Bukayo Saka.



Italy has won the World Cup four times, the most recent being 2006. But this is only their second victory at the Euros and the first since 1968. It’s a big rebound for the national team, coming after they failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.



And for England, it is more heartbreak for a nation used to it when it comes to international soccer. This was the country’s first ever appearance in the Euro finals, having only reached the semifinals twice previously in 1968 and 1996. Held in London, the final was arguably the most anticipated sporting event England had seen in decades, with reports of hordes of fans without tickets trying to break into the stadium prior to kickoff.