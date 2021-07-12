‘The J Team’ Teaser: JoJo Siwa Is a Determined Dancer in New, Live-Action Musical (Video)

Paramount+ dropped a new teaser for “The J Team,” featuring pop and social media sensation JoJo Siwa as a young girl whose life is turned upside down when her dance coach Val retires and is replaced by Poppy, a sparkle-hating instructor that doesn’t mesh with JoJo’s personality. Determined to stay in the upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must abide by Poppy’s harsh rules.



After trying her hardest to dull her shine for Poppy, JoJo realizes that she can’t hide it anymore. She’s kicked out of her dance troupe and has to rediscover her passion for dance and what it means to her.



The teaser shows Siwa’s classic sparkles and oversized bows as well as original music and dance routines.



Tisha Campbell-Martin (“Martin,” “Empire”) is Poppy, Laura Soltis (“Hiccups”) plays Val, Julia Marley (“Dead to Me”) is Nina, and Kerrynton Jones (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Kiara T. Romero (“The Prom”) are The Rubies.



The film is directed by Michael Lembeck (“The Santa Clause 2,” “Tooth Fairy”), written by Eydie Faye (“Fuller House”) and produced by Ron French (“Five Star Christmas”). Don Dunn (“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”) is the executive producer.



An original soundtrack with six new songs from Siwa and more will release on Friday, August 27. “The J Team” will debut on Paramount+ September 3.



Check out the teaser trailer above or click here.