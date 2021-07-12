Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’ to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

“Spencer,” the biopic about Princess Diana that stars Kristen Stewart, will make its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, according to Variety.



The film from director Pablo Larraín will also play in competition for the Golden Lion. The festival will run from Sept. 1-11.



Representatives for “Spencer” distributor Neon and the Venice Film Festival did not return TheWrap’s request for comment.



“Spencer” focuses on the one weekend when Princess Diana decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles during Christmas 1991. Spencer was her maiden name before she wed the British royal. Stewart stars as Princess Diana in the film, which co-stars Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.



The film is directed by Larraín, who transformed Natalie Portman into Jackie Kennedy for the film “Jackie,” and is written by Steven Knight, known for “Peaky Blinders,” “Locke” and “Dirty Pretty Things.”



Neon and Topic Studios are releasing the film in theaters in 2022, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death.



“Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho will oversee the competition jury for this year’s Venice Film Festival, making him the first Korean filmmaker to ever lead the jury. This year’s festival will also pay tribute to Jamie Lee Curtis with a Lifetime Achievement Award and a screening of her latest film, “Halloween Kills.”



