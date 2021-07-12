“Big Brother’ Player Blasted as ‘Fake Woke’ After Reneging on Diversity Promise

The first two nominations for elimination have been made on Season 23 of “Big Brother” and unfortunately follow a familiar trend — despite a promise that they wouldn’t.



During the premiere of “Big Brother,” Frenchie became the first Head of Household, after winning two competitions (what would’ve been three, had he felt comfortable enough to risk the first week of guaranteed safety for himself and his team). After securing the HoH spot, Frenchie made a promise that no women or person of color would be on the chopping block in the first week, in an effort to break the show’s — particularly Season 21 — history of doing so.



He was lauded for the statement, both by the other players in the house and by fans. But on Sunday night, when it came time for Frenchie to choose his two nominations he pulled a 180, nominating Alyssa Lopez and Kyland Young — a woman and a man of color. His decision had many fans fuming.



“If Kyland or Alyssa go home this week, I won’t be letting this man forget it,” one fan tweeted. “His fake woke act is dangerous, harmful, and goes beyond the game. These two did not deserve to be jerked around on that level.”







If Kyland or Alyssa go home this week, I won't be letting this man forget it.



His fake woke act is dangerous, harmful, and goes beyond the game. These two did not deserve to be jerked around on that level.



— Cas (@BBUpdoots) July 12, 2021







French and Christian were saying DerekX Kyland and Xavier were untrustworthy. Christian asked if anyone else was ELSE untrustworthy Klanchie said Derek F



WONDER WHAT THESE PEOPLE ALL HAVE IN COMMON #BB23 pic.twitter.com/yvS3FKR8UJ



— Val (@valerie_galery) July 12, 2021



Now, for those who don’t watch the live feeds, things between Kyland and Frenchie have apparently gotten more tense since the nomination ceremony. During a discussion of how voting might go, Kyland noted that “I heard 100% I wasn’t going to be on the block” leading Frenchie to get agitated.







Frenchie trying to give a reason why Kyland should stay on the block: “It would be unanimous …100%, you over Travis”



Kyland: “Yeah but I heard 100% I wasn’t going to be on the block”



Frenchie (angry): “Oh so that’s the- okay so you want to play THAT game okay okay” #bb23 pic.twitter.com/WGcITJd8PK



— 𝔹𝔹 𝔽𝕖𝕖𝕕𝕤 (@VOMinorities) July 12, 2021



In the hours following, fans have criticized Frenchie even further for his reaction to the conversation.







Frenchie had a problem with Kyland’s “tone”… yeah his fucking skin tone #BB23



— gabby (@byebyebiches) July 12, 2021







kyland sitting here calm as ever right now but of course frenchie is the loud one saying he’s “snapping” and “aggressive” it literally never fails #bb23



— trin (@vaesveto) July 12, 2021







I just woke up and I am LIVID. Get Frenchie’s fake woke ass out of that house ASAP. Every time he loses it, a POC or woman is the one who suffers. Look how easy is for him to be the aggressor yet assert a man of color is the aggressor even when they are clearly not. #BB23 https://t.co/B1cR8m7D3L



— Gigi manifesting for Azah (@sailorsistaa) July 12, 2021



Personally, we hope Kyland sticks around, considering we chose him as one of our potential winners. But fans will find out for sure what his fate will be on Wednesday, during the first live elimination.



“Big Brother” airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.