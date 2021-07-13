Sen. Rubio Slams Twitter, Biden Over Cuba Protests
Published
Sen. Marco Rubio, citing mass protests in Cuba against the country's communist regime, has criticized both Twitter and President Joe Biden.Full Article
Published
Sen. Marco Rubio, citing mass protests in Cuba against the country's communist regime, has criticized both Twitter and President Joe Biden.Full Article
President Joe Biden firmly supports people of Cuba who struck protests, the largest anti-government gathering in 30 years.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is criticizing President Biden’s administration for its initial diagnosis on the causes of mass..