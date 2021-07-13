‘WandaVision’ Lands First Emmy Nominations for Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming for the Emmys. The hit-making film studio landed its first-ever Emmy nominations on Tuesday for its Disney+ series “WandaVision.”



“WandaVision” was the second-most nominated show with 23 nominations, including ones for stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who reprised their MCU roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, as well as the show itself for Outstanding Limited Series. Kathryn Hahn was also nominated for supporting actress for her role as Agatha Harkness.



“WandaVision” was the studio’s first foray into episodic television after a decade of box office dominance, which re-started after a lengthy absence last weekend with the much-delayed “Black Widow.” That was followed by “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” and “Loki,” which wraps up its first season on Wednesday. “Loki” premiered after the Emmy eligibility cutoff.



More to come…