Campaign fundraising by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey
Published
Since being elected governor of Arizona in 2014, Doug Ducey has raised at least $43 million for his political campaigns and related political causes in the state.
Published
Since being elected governor of Arizona in 2014, Doug Ducey has raised at least $43 million for his political campaigns and related political causes in the state.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation allowing small businesses to avoid a new 3.5% income tax surcharge that will cut..
On June 15, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order prohibiting public universities from mandating that students show..