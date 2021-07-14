Léa Seydoux Drops Out of Cannes Film Festival After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Léa Seydoux will not attend the Cannes Film Festival this year after testing positive for COVID-19.



“Sadly, I have to self-quarantine in Paris and won’t be able to attend the Cannes Film Festival this year. I wish I could celebrate the return of cinema to my favorite festival, but it is in everyone’s best interest to err on the side of caution and do my part to keep everyone safe and healthy,” the French actress wrote via statement. “I applaud all four of my directors and the cast ensembles for their remarkable achievements. From a distance and in thoughts, I am with you with all my heart.”



Seydoux’s projects included Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” which had its world premiere Monday night, Arnaud Desplechin’s “Deception,” Bruno Dumont’s “France,” and Ildikó Enyedi’s “The Story of My Wife.”



She tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday despite being fully vaccinated and having no symptoms. She tested negative on Sunday, but France mandates 10 days of self-isolation after a positive result. Seydoux has been isolating in Paris.



The Cannes Film Festival is being held in person this year under COVID protocols. This year’s event is being attended by about 20,000 attendees – half the attendance of a typical year. To enter the Palais du Festivals, people will need the usual festival credential, but also a certificate showing that they are fully vaccinated; or proof of positive antibodies dated no more than six months or less than 15 days ago; or a negative PCR test taken within the last 48 hours.



Face masks are required at all screenings and there is also onsite testing.



Seydoux is best known to Western audiences for her roles in “Inglourious Basterds” and “Mission Impossible – Ghost “Protocol.”