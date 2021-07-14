Lightning destroys George Floyd mural in Ohio
An Ohio mural dedicated to George Floyd has collapsed after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday.Full Article
The high-profile mural of George Floyd was reduced to rubble after it was reportedly struck by lightning Tuesday.
Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the city will work with Toledo's arts commission and the artist to replace the mural.