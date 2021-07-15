J&J recalls five sunscreen products after discovering quantities of benzene on certain samples, which comprise another batch of items that add up to the 78 sun-care products recalled earlier this year.Full Article
Johnson & Johnson Orders to Recall 5 US Sunscreen Products Due to Benzene Traces
