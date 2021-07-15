The bipartisan bill, which was passed by unanimous agreement, would shift the burden of evidence on importers. The present law prohibits products from entering the country if there is credible proof of forced labor.Full Article
US Senate Passes a Bill that Bans Products from China's Xinjiang Region
