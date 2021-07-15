Tyler Rios Charged With Murder After Missing Rahway Mother Yasemin Uyar Found Dead In Tennessee
A man charged with kidnapping his son has now been charged with murder in the death of the boy's mother.Full Article
Authorities say 27-year-old Tyler Rios abducted 2-year-old Sebastian Rios and 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar last Friday and took them to..
The family of a missing mom from Rahway confirmed to CBS2 the search came to a tragic end. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.