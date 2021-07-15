Canada: More unmarked graves likely at former residential school site

An indigenous group said in May it had found the probable remains of 215 children in unmarked graves.Full Article
By Christine Rousselle
A Canadian First Nations tribe last week announced more than 160 unmarked graves were found at..
The former Kuper Island Indian Residential School, 1941 / Public domain
Washington D.C., Jul 13, 2021 / 15:00 pm..