‘Ted Lasso’ Leads 2021 TCA Awards Nominations

“Ted Lasso” topped the Television Critics Association’s list of nominees for its 37th Annual TCA Awards, with five nominations for the Apple TV+ comedy. When counting all platforms that received nods from the organization on Thursday, Netflix led the way with 15 total.



Just behind the Jason Sudeikis series in nominations were HBO Max’s “Hacks,” HBO’s “I May Destroy You” and “Mare of Easttown” and Disney+’s “WandaVision,” which grabbed four nominations apiece.



The TCA Awards’ top prize, Program of the Year, will come down to “Bridgerton,” “Hacks,” “I May Destroy You,” “Mare of Easttown,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Underground Railroad” and “WandaVision.”



The awards ceremony’s usual in-person presentation has been scrapped for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, with winners expected to be announced by the TCA at a later date.



Per the Television Critics Association, “The 2021 TCA Awards showcase a diverse roster of TV content across a wide array of platforms and genres, spotlighting outstanding creators, series, and stars of the 2020-2021 TV season. More than 200 TCA members, professional television critics and journalists from the United States and Canada, nominate programming available on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets.”



“This was an incredible year for fresh, inclusive content and new creators, and our nominations are a reflection of that,” Melanie McFarland, TCA president and TV critic for Salon, said in a statement accompanying the nominations list. “The TCA membership selected from a wealth of original offerings that broke fresh ground and presented exciting, thought-provoking experiences that redefined the television landscape. Although we will not be able to honor these landmark achievements in-person, we look forward to celebrating 37 years of the TCA Awards and sharing our top picks when the winners are unveiled.”



Below is the list of 2021 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients, which will be announced along with the winners later this summer.



*INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA*



· Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” – HBO

· Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

· Thuso Mbedu, “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

· Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” – Disney+

· Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” – FX

· Omar Sy, “Lupin” – Netflix

· Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

· Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” – HBO*INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY*



· Bo Burnham, “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

· Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

· Maya Erskine, “Pen15” – Hulu

· Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

· Charlotte Nicdao, “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

· Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max

· Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

· Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION*



· “Allen v. Farrow” – HBO

· “City So Real” – NatGeo

· “Framing Britney Spears” – FX/FX On Hulu

· “Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

· “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” – HBO

· “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” – CBS

· “The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

· “60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY*



· “Couples Therapy” – Showtime

· “Deaf U” – Netflix

· “The Great Pottery Throw Down” – HBO Max

· “Legendary” – HBO Max

· “Nailed It! Double Trouble” – Netflix

· “The Real World Homecoming: New York” – Paramount+

· “Taste the Nation” – Hulu

· “Top Chef: Portland” – Bravo*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING*



· “The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

· “Bluey” – Disney Jr.

· “Donkey Hodie” – PBS Kids

· “Emily’s Wonder Lab” – Netflix

· “Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

· “Sesame Street” – HBO

· “Waffles + Mochi” – Netflix

· “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum” – PBS Kids*OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM*



· “Bridgerton” – Netflix

· “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

· “Hacks” – HBO Max

· “I May Destroy You” – HBO

· “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

· “P-Valley” – Starz

· “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

· “WandaVision” – Disney+*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS*



· “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Netflix

· “The Good Lord Bird” – Showtime

· “I May Destroy You” – HBO

· “It’s a Sin” – HBO Max

· “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

· “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

· “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

· “WandaVision” – Disney+*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA*



· “Bridgerton” – Netflix

· “The Crown” – Netflix

· “For All Mankind” – Apple TV+

· “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

· “Lovecraft Country” – HBO

· “The Mandalorian” – Disney+

· “Pose” – FX

· “P-Valley” – Starz*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY*



· “The Flight Attendant” – HBO Max

· “Girls5Eva” – Peacock

· “Hacks” – HBO Max

· “Mythic Quest” – Apple TV+

· “Pen15” – Hulu

· “Superstore” – NBC

· “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

· “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” – NBC*OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH*



· “The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

· “A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

· “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” – Comedy Central

· “Desus & Mero” – Showtime

· “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

· “Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

· “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

· “Saturday Night Live” – NBC

· “Ziwe” – Showtime



*PROGRAM OF THE YEAR*



· “Bridgerton” – Netflix

· “Hacks” – HBO Max

· “I May Destroy You” – HBO

· “Mare of Easttown” – HBO

· “The Queen’s Gambit” – Netflix

· “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

· “The Underground Railroad” – Amazon

· “WandaVision” – Disney+



See below for the breakdown of nominations by network and show.



*NETWORK TALLY*



· Netflix – 15

· HBO – 14

· HBO Max – 10

· Apple TV+ – 8

· Disney+ – 5

· Showtime – 5

· Hulu – 4

· NBC – 4

· Amazon – 3

· CBS – 3

· FX-3

· PBS Kids – 3

· Peacock – 3

· Starz – 2

· Bravo – 1

· Comedy Central – 1

· Disney Jr. – 1

· MSNBC – 1

· NatGeo – 1

· Paramount+ – 1

· PBS – 1



*PROGRAMS WITH MULTIPLE NOMINATIONS*



· “Ted Lasso,” Apple TV+ – 5

· “Hacks,” HBO Max – 4

· “I May Destroy You,” HBO – 4

· “Mare of Easttown,” HBO – 4

· “WandaVision,” Disney+ – 4

· “Bridgerton,” Netflix – 3

· “The Flight Attendant,” HBO Max – 3

· “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix – 3

· “The Underground Railroad,” Amazon – 3

· “Bo Burnham: Inside,” Netflix – 2

· “Girls5Eva,” Peacock – 2

· “The Good Lord Bird,” Showtime – 2

· “Mythic Quest,” Apple TV+ – 2

· “Pen15,” Hulu – 2

· “Pose,” FX – 2

· “P-Valley,” Starz – 2