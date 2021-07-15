The Real Housewives Bring Scandal to the North Pole in Peacock’s First Original Holiday Movie

The Peacock holiday release will bring “The Real Housewives” alum to the North Pole in an unexpected crossover of scandal and holiday cheer. Sounds good to us!



When the Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont, Trish and Diana get into a friendship-ending fight just in time for the town’s Holiday House decorating competition, a magazine writer capitalizes on the town-wide feud. And yes, the exposé is appropriately titled “The Real Housewives of the North Pole.”



“The Real Housewives of the North Pole” features Betsy Brandt (“Breaking Bad,” “Soulmates,” “Life in Pieces”) as Diana and Kyle Richards (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Halloween”) as Trish.



The film will mark Peacock’s first original holiday movie.



Ron Oliver will direct the film and and Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky and Spyder Dobrofsky will serve as writers and executive producers. The film is produced by Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), with Brad Krevoy executive producing on behalf of MPCA, alongside Amanda Phillips and Eric Jarboe. Jake Relic, David Wulf and Chris Bongirne also produce.



Brandt is represented by Patty Woo Management TalentWorks, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano. Richards is repped by Bette Smith Management and UTA.



“The Real Housewives of the North Pole” is set to begin production this month in Utah. The film is slated to premiere on Peacock later in 2021.