Calif. Approves $35M Plan for Guaranteed Income Program
Published
California lawmakers approved a $35 million plan on Thursday for the first state-funded guaranteed income program in the United States...Full Article
Published
California lawmakers approved a $35 million plan on Thursday for the first state-funded guaranteed income program in the United States...Full Article
California lawmakers on Thursday approved the first state-funded guaranteed income plan in the U.S., which will see $35 million US..