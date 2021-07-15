Democratic Rep. Beatty Arrested During Voting Rights Protest
U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday arrested Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, during a voting rights protest in Washington, D.C....Full Article
'We might as well still have the dogs and the hoses'
Rep. Joyce Beatty was at a voting rights protest in a Senate office building when Capitol Police arrested her.