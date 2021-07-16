Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building's roof
Published
A Florida man is in jail after police officers spotted him trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beachside cocktail loungeFull Article
Published
A Florida man is in jail after police officers spotted him trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beachside cocktail loungeFull Article
A Homestead man, accused of trying to throw a live alligator onto the roof of a beach side lounge, reportedly told police he was..