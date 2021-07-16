Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to 5 misdemeanors, 'vows' to get help
Published
On Friday, Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges against him and released a statement about his arrest.Full Article
Published
On Friday, Richard Sherman pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges against him and released a statement about his arrest.Full Article
The King County Prosecutor's Office said Friday that it has filed five misdemeanor charges against former Seattle Seahawks..
Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman was charged Friday by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with five..