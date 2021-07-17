Colorado father convicted of murder, child abuse in death of son, 13
Published
A Colorado man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his 13-year-old son.Full Article
Published
A Colorado man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and child abuse in the death of his 13-year-old son.Full Article
Mark Redwine has been found guilty of second degree murder and child abuse resulting in death for the death of his 13-year-old son..
Shane Flowers, 23, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death, according to the Los Angeles Police..