US Hits Iran for Delay in Nuclear and Prisoner Swap Talks
The Biden administration lashed out at Iran on Saturday for accusing it of delaying a proposed prisoner swap to force a quick resumption of indirect nuclear talks.Full Article
Iran's top nuclear negotiator says that the United States and Britain must stop linking a humanitarian exchange with the nuclear..