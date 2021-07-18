4 die at Faster Horses Festival in Michigan, including 3 of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
Four people died at a three-day country musical festival near Brooklyn, Michigan, including three from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
Five men were found unresponsive in a travel trailer near the Faster Horses Festival. Three died on site and two are currently..
Authorities are urging residents to remember to keep generators and exhaust fumes from running vehicles away from camping areas,..