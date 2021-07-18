19 Coolest Ice Cream Scenes in Movies, From ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ to ‘Wonder Woman’ (Videos)

From “It’s a Wonderful Life” to “Wonder Woman,” Hollywood has licked up America’s favorite frozen treat.



It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)



George Bailey bonds with his future love an ice cream parlor.



Roman Holiday (1953)



Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck enjoy a sweet treat on Rome’s Spanish Steps.



Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)



Bette Davis clutches two ice cream cones on a Malibu beach.



Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)



John Carpenter’s shocker includes a surprise killing of a girl.



The Muppet Movie (1979)



Bob Hope and Fozzie Bear bond over ice cream.



Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)



Justin Henry acts out over ice cream with Dustin Hoffman’s divorced dad.



Mad Max (1979)



Max’s wife (Joanne Samuel) fends off a bad guy with an ice cream cone — and a knee — in this dystopian classic.



The Shining (1980)



“How’d you like some ice cream, Doc?”



My Girl (1991)



Anna Chlumsky’s Vada joins a grown-up writing class and recites an adorable ode to “vanilla, chocolate, Rocky Road, even with pie a la mode.”



Forrest Gump (1994)



“The only good thing about being wounded in the butt-ocks.”



Pulp Fiction (1994)



John Travolta and Uma Thurman bond over a milkshake.



Girl, Interrupted (1999)



Angelina Jolie makes quite an impression ordering a hot fudge sundae.



Miss Congeniality (2000)



Sandra Bullock reminds us why a woman’s best male friends are sometimes named Ben and Jerry.



The Princess Diaries (2001)



Anne Hathaway demonstrates the dangers of brain freeze from too big a spoonful.



City Slickers (2001)



Josh Mostel’s Barry is tested on his ability to choose the perfect ice cream to follow any meal.



The Notebook (2004)



Kisses always taste better after ice cream is smashed into your lover’s face.



Little Miss Sunshine (2006)



Abigail Breslin’s Olive learns what “a la mode” means — as well as how to combat body shamers.



Zootopia (2016)



This Oscar winner proves that elephants make the perfect ice cream servers.



Wonder Woman (2017)



Gal Gadot’s very sheltered heroine discovers some of what she’s been missing on her remote island home.