‘House of the Dragon’ Shuts Down Production Due to Positive COVID Case

Production on HBO’s “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has been paused after a positive COVID-19 test on the show’s U.K.-based set, TheWrap has learned.



As part of the rigorous testing implemented for all production employees, a Zone A production member on “House of the Dragon” tested positive for COVID-19, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap Monday. In compliance with industry guidelines, the production member is now in isolation and those who had close contact with the person will be required to quarantine.



Production on “House of the Dragon” is scheduled to resume on Wednesday after a two-day pause.



“House of the Dragon” is the latest U.K.-based production to shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test on set. Over the weekend, Netflix’s “Bridgerton” Season 2 halted shooting for the second time in a week over coronavirus concerns and the streaming service ordered a partial pause on filming of an upcoming musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda.”



Set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. The series, which is based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” is set to debut in 2022.



The series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake”, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.



Martin co-created “House of the Dragon” with Ryan Condal. Martin and writer Condal will executive produce alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who is directing the pilot and other episodes. Condal and Sapochnik are handling showrunning.



Also executive producing are writer Sara Hess and non-writers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. David Hancock is a co-executive producer. Jocelyn Diaz is a consulting producer. Additional directors include co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes, and Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, who do not get producing credits.



Deadline first reported that “House of the Dragon” had shut down production due to a case of COVID-19.