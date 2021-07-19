Alexander Ludwig Is Just Trying to ‘Hold It Together’ in ‘Heels’ Trailer (Video)

Ace Spade (Alexander Ludwig) is a natural athlete with professional wrestling “in his blood.” The sky — in this case, presumably the WWE — is the limit for that one. But in the full-length trailer for the upcoming Starz drama “Heels,” Ace is simply trying to “hold it together.”



His brother Jack (Stephen Amell) isn’t having a much easier go of things. For starters, he can’t even figure out who wins the big Jack vs. Ace main event. Maybe go play soccer with your boy instead.



Watch the trailer via the video above.



The drama, written and created by “Loki” creator Michael Waldron, follows a family-owned wrestling promotion company and two brothers (and rivals) who war over their late father’s legacy.



“In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel,” Starz’s description of the series reads. “But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.”



In addition to Ludwig and Amell, the drama series also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Jack’s wife who learns she has to contend with the emotional stakes her in-laws have invested in their wrestling goals and the demands it puts on her family; Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Jack’s business partner and the logistical brains behind the local wrestling organization; and Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler, Ace’s valet and love interest.



Additionally, there’s Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, one of the best wrestlers in the circuit who always has something to prove and always backs it up; two-time Super Bowl champion James Harrison as Apocalypse, a been-around-the-block journeyman wrestler who’s been at it for decades and has no illusions of fame or glory; and Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, a larger-than-life former wrestling star who is now a high-level pro wrestling scout.



“Heels” is set to premiere on Starz on Sunday, Aug. 15.



Waldron executive produces alongside showrunner Mike O’Malley (“Shameless,” “Survivor’s Remorse”), director Peter Segal, LBI Entertainment’s Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly and Patrick Walmsley. The drama is produced by Lionsgate TV in association with Paramount Television Studios.