Endeavor Names Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns to Board of Directors

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is adding Ursula Burns, former chair and CEO of Xerox Corp and VEON Ltd., to its Board of Directors, Endeavor announced on Monday.



The newly public company will now have two women on its board.



“As a newly public company we are honored to welcome Ursula to our board of directors at such a transformational time,” said Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel in a statement. “Ursula is no stranger to leading global companies through change by embracing innovation and harnessing the power of technology — exactly the type of experience that will prove invaluable to us as we start this next chapter.”



More to come…