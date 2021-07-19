Oregon Bootleg Fire: Evacuations as largest US fire burns 300,000 acres
The Bootleg Fire has burned through an area larger than New York City and forced evacuations.Full Article
Volunteers in southern Oregon were working hard over the weekend to help some of roughly 2,000 residents displaced from their homes..
The Bootleg Fire actively burning in Oregon's Fremont-Winema National Forest grew larger on Tuesday, as the U.S. West endured..
BLY, Ore. (AP) — An army of firefighters labored in hot, dry and windy weather Tuesday to contain fires chewing through..