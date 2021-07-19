Big Time Rush Returns After 7-Year Hiatus, Sparks Big-Time Meltdowns (Video)

After seven years on hiatus, Big Time Rush is returning to the stage. Unfortunately, it won’t be worldwide — just in two cities.



The band made the announcement on their social media pages, confirming that all four original members — Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos Pena Jr. — would be returning for a small tour, playing shows in Chicago and and New York.







WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time.

Dec 15 – Chicago Theater, Chicago, IL

Dec 18 – Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY

Don’t forgot to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!

LINK IN BIO pic.twitter.com/Mokn5euLvV



— Big Time Rush (@bigtimerush) July 19, 2021



The group found popularity on Nickelodeon in their eponymous series in 2009, toured together until March 2014 — a year after the series ended — but later went on an indefinite hiatus, as each member pursued solo careers. But as the mysterious, deep, disembodied voiceover in the announcement notes, “The world needs Big Time Rush.”



Of course, this wasn’t necessarily a surprise. Fans had an idea that something was coming, after the members of the group, along with the official band page, all changed their profile pictures and banners to a plain red layout on Monday, July 12.



Still, it seems no one was emotionally ready for it. The confirmation of live shows from Big Time Rush in 2021 sparked some…let’s say passionate reactions.







Rushers be like:



Big Time Rush is Coming pic.twitter.com/aczuzOQBF7



— Big Time Rush (@BigTimeWindows) July 19, 2021







I don't know how but i will go to a Big time rush concert idc idc pic.twitter.com/snKY5KMFdA



— H a r l e e n | Rusher (@QUACKCITYLIGHTS) July 19, 2021







big time rush is coming back no one touch me or look at me pic.twitter.com/p8Ju1XZGWK



— Saf MINGI IS HOME (@Jinscollarbone) July 19, 2021



Both shows will happen in mid-December, and it’s unclear if more dates will be added.



You can check out more excitement below.







big time rush is back and the beatles are dead, now tell me which one's the better boyband pic.twitter.com/fa9X3EtSQU



— marian (@tsdceu) July 19, 2021







big time rush, they're coming back after 8 years Godpic.twitter.com/OA4KuZHL4Y



— 𐤀⁷اُمنہ (@vantevoid_) July 19, 2021







big time rush coming back is what needed to happen this year nature is finally healing pic.twitter.com/iN1rarCss1



— Matteo (@MatteoEscudero) July 19, 2021







big time rush dropped a tour trailer liked some tweets then left us to hang around pic.twitter.com/rzC5VXunwc



— ophelia (@brutallylivie) July 19, 2021







I NEED A SUGAR DADDY TO TAKE ME TO NEW YORK TO SEE BIG TIME RUSH



— cat. BTR IS BACK (@btrwasabi) July 19, 2021







Me watching Me watching

Big time rush Big time rush

In 2010 In 2021#BigTimeRush #BTR pic.twitter.com/MDJZV0L0MU



— •Toni•|SG3|Red|Lorde IS COMING (@tswiftfiles) July 19, 2021