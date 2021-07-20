COVID cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 71
Published
The total includes 31 people among the tens of thousands of international visitors expected in Japan to compete or work at the Games, which open Friday.Full Article
Published
The total includes 31 people among the tens of thousands of international visitors expected in Japan to compete or work at the Games, which open Friday.Full Article
Tokyo 2020
Organizing Committee Chief, Doesn't Rule Out Canceling Olympics.
Tokyo 2020
Organizing Committee Chief,..
In Tokyo, organizers say more than 60 people linked to the 2020 Olympic games have tested positive for COVID-19