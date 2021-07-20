Over 165,000 People Sign ‘Do Not Allow Jeff Bezos To Return To Earth’ Petition Following Space Launch
Published
'Billionaires should not exist ... on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there'Full Article
Published
'Billionaires should not exist ... on earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter, they should stay there'Full Article
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, Completes First
Passenger Flight
to Space .
ABC News reports that on July 20, Jeff Bezos..
Jeff Bezos, his brother, and two others safely landed on Earth after they were launched into space while aboard a Blue Origin..